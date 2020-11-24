MP Government grants funds for corona warrior Dr Upadhyay’s lungs transplant

The state government has sanctioned the expenses for treatment of corona warrior Dr Shuhbam Upadhyay.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan decided late Monday night to grant the funds for Dr Upadhyay’s treatment. Twenty-seven-year-old Dr Upadhyay has been suffering from corona for 28 days. Doctors in the city said lungs transplantation was the only way to save him.

According to an estimate by the MGM Health Care in Chennai, a sum of Rs 70-80 lakh is required for lungs transplant.

PWD Minister Gopal Bhargava informed Chouhan about it on late Monday night. Immediately after getting the information from Bhargava, Chouhan directed officials to sanction the above amount for Dr Upadhyay’s treatment.

Bhargava wrote on social media that Dr Upadhyay, working in Bundelkhand Medical College on contract, was afflicted with the virus on October 28 when he was treating the corona-hit people.

When his condition deteriorated at Bundelkhand Medical College on November 10, he was rushed to Chirayu Medical College in Bhopal.

According to Bhargava, CMD of Chirayu, Dr Ajay Goenka, informed that Dr Upadhyay’s lungs were highly infected.

Lungs transplantation is the only way out to save the life of the ailing doctor, Bhargava said.

No sooner had Chouhan come to know about it than he sanctioned the funds for Dr Upadhyay’s treatment.

Chouhan said, “We all are with the family of Dr Upadhyay who has been afflicted with the virus at the time of serving others.”

All arrangements have been made for his treatment at MGM Hospital in Chennai, and his government is ready to help all corona warriors, Chouhan said.

Doctor from Chennai arrives in Bhopal

It is not possible to airlift Dr Shubham Upadhyay because of cyclone in Chennai. It may take two days to airlift him. To examine Dr Upadhyay’s health, a doctor from Chennai has arrived at Bhopal. As lungs transplantation takes time, the doctors are trying to keep his conditions under control.