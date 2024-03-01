MP Government Gets One More Week To Reply To Contempt Notice

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur has given a more week to the Director General police and Secretary Home to reply to the contempt petition over non compliance of High Court order on issuance of appointment letters to constable recruitment exam selected candidates. The matter came up for hearing before the division bench comprising Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Shri Vivek Jain.

Appointment letters to candidates who cleared constable recruitment exam were not issued as the selected candidates had no live registration with employment exchange. Narinderpal Singh Ruprah Advocate who appeared for the petitioners said the candidates had participated in Police Constable Recruitment Test 2020.

The candidates (petitioners) scored marks higher than the cut off but they were not given appointment on the ground that they did not have a live registration with the employment exchange. Aggrieved, they approached the High Court but their writ petition did not succeed.

Hence they filed a Writ Appeal before the Division Bench which allowed the appeal on July 13, 2023 and directed the respondents to reconsider the candidature of the petitioners and proceed to issue appointment orders in favour of the petitioners in case there is no legal impediment, within a period of 60 days.

When respondents did not act in the matter even after 90 or 100 days, the petitioners filed contempt petition in which notices were issued. But the respondents did not file any reply and the matter came up for arguments again.

Ruprah told Free Press, “ I insisted on ordering the personal attendance of the Director General of Police or the Home Secretary. However, the High Court took a lenient view and granted one more opportunity to comply with the High Court order.”