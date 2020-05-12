MP Government focuses on districts with single-digit patients, plans to make them corona-free

The government is making a strategy to free the districts with single-digit corona patients from the pandemic. The state government is continuously working to deal with the situation arising out of the spread of the disease. The plan is to impose strict lockdown rules on the containment areas, so that the number of patients does not grow.

At present, the government is paying attention to those districts where the number of patients is very high.

The government is also planning to give priority to those districts where the number of patients is fewer than that of other areas, so that most of the places in the state remain pandemic-free.

Out of 41 districts, 21 have single-digit patient. Five districts have one patient each.

The government plans to launch a campaign in the containment areas to arrest the number of patients.

Panna, Betul, Guna, Mandla and Sivni have one patient each. Similarly Dindori,Ashoknagar,Jhabua and Sehore have two patients each.

Likewise, Alirajpur, Anuppur, Harda, Shahdol, Rewa,Shivpuri and Tikamgarh have three patients each.

Once these districts are freed from the disease, the number of green zones in the state will increase, that economic activities may be started there.

The collectors have been asked to make proper arrangements, so that the coronavirus may not spread because of the economic activities in containment areas in the districts.

The collectors have also been asked to see that the disease does not spread to new areas.

They have been told to impose strict restrictions on people’s movements in those areas where the number of patients may go up through contract tracing.

