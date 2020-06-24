MP Government cuts down corona containment zone period from 21 to 5 days

BHOPAL: Bringing major changes in guidelines pertaining to containment zone, the state government on Wednesday decided to bring down the containment period from 21 days to five days. Besides, effecting changes in containment area, only three houses – that of the person infected and next door neighbors on each side - will mark the containment zone.

The government would deploy trained ASHA workers for comprehensive survey to trace Covid-19 source. Health minister Dr Narottam Mishra said, “The containment period of 21 days poses a lot of practical difficulties for the over 30,000 people coming under that zone so the government has decided to cut down the containment period from 21 days to 5 days.