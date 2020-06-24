MP Government cuts down corona containment zone period from 21 to 5 days

BHOPAL: Bringing major changes in guidelines pertaining to containment zone, the state government on Wednesday decided to bring down the containment period from 21 days to five days. Besides, effecting changes in containment area, only three houses – that of the person infected and next door neighbors on each side - will mark the containment zone.
The government would deploy trained ASHA workers for comprehensive survey to trace Covid-19 source. Health minister Dr Narottam Mishra said, “The containment period of 21 days poses a lot of practical difficulties for the over 30,000 people coming under that zone so the government has decided to cut down the containment period from 21 days to 5 days.
Besides, amendment has been made in the area of containment as well, as per the new guideline, three houses will come under containment- this includes the house of the corona-infected person and one house on the right and left side each, informed the minister. If no other corona positive case surfaces within five days in the area it will be declared containment-free within five days, he added.
“Trained ASHA workers will be deployed for the survey to know the cause and sources of corona virus. Three lakh ASHA workers have been trained for it in Madhya Pradesh,” said Mishra, adding that survey for Dengue, Malaria and infectious diseases will be carried out.
