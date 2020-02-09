MP government asks 120 companies if it can reveal their investment details

BHOPAL: The state government has written letters asking 120 multi-national companies if it could disclose their investment details. Government shot the letter in response to an RTI (Right to Information) application seeking investment details.

RTI activist Ajay Dubey filed an RTI query seeking details from the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) of the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee for Investment Promotion (CCIP), headed by Chief Minister Kamal Nath, on promotion of investment in the state.

He also sought details of implementation of CCIP decisions clearing investment proposals of private companies.

"The proceedings of CCIP and decisions taken by the government should be available online for the people. The government should proactively share details of investment made by companies in the state and other steps being taken by it to promote investment," said Dubey.