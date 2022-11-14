MP government appoints ministers to welcome & see off President during her Madhya Pradesh visit

President of India Droupadi Murmu | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP government has appointed ministers in waiting to receive and see off President of India, Droupadi Murmu. President Murmu is set to visit Bhopal, Jabalpur and Shahdol on November 15 and November 16.

Home minister Dr Narottam Mishra will be minister in waiting at Bhopal airport on November 15 and November 16. Transport minister Govind Singh Rajput has been declared minister in waiting at Jabalpur airport. MoS backward and minority welfare, Ramkhilavan Patel will be minister in waiting at Shahdol helipad.

Notably, this is President Murmu’s first visit to Madhya Pradesh. She will attend Tribal Pride Day function to be organized in Shahdol on November 15.

State government is leaving no stone unturned in the preparations of Tribal Pride Day. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is supervising the undergoing preparations himself. He visited Shahdol on Sunday and took stock of the arrangements.

During the Tribal Pride Day function, the state government will also announce the implementation of PESA Act. Tribal dancers will present tribal dance in their traditional attire. As Shahdol is a tribal dominated district and is surrounded by other similar districts, hence, large number of tribals are expected to turn up at the event.

Read Also Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviews preparations of Tribal Pride Day programme