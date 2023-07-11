MP: Goverment Nurses' Strike Throws Health Facilities, Arrangements Out Of Order | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Nurses posted in the government hospitals of Sehore and adjoining towns and villages have resorted to strike on Monday and have stopped rendering services.

The move comes from the nurses’ side in light of their various demands, which have allegedly not been fulfilled by the state government till now. Official sources said that nursing officers have also joined forces with all the nurses, to bring the state government down on its knees and fulfil their demands with immediate effect.

The protests, however, have thrown the medical facilities, services and other arrangements out of order at the Sehore district hospital and other government hospitals, official sources said.

A total of 123 nurses are posted at the Sehore district hospital, who refused to move even a limb on Monday. Divisional president of Nursing officers’ association, Vimla Yadav told the media that nurses have put forth several of their demands, which include increase in pay scale, allowances for working during late night hours, amendment in recruitment process and other demands.

Yadav added that the protests have begun in the district from July 3 onwards. Adding to this, she said that nurses shall not return to work until the state government pays heed to their woes and fulfils their demands as soon as possible.