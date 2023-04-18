MP: Goons dig up road, terrorise villagers in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A few local toughs have dug up a road in Majra Chamaranpurwa village under Manuria Panchayat. The road was constructed under MNREGA scheme in 2005. Besides digging up the road with JCB Machines, they flattened the culvert.

The villagers cannot come out of their homes because of the dug-up road. The toughs also threaten the villagers at gunpoint.

Fed up with the behaviour of the goons, thousands of villagers led by Sarpanch of Manuria Kalpana Dwivedi, went to the collectorate on Tuesday.

They handed over a memorandum to collector Namah Shivay Arjaria and chief executive officer of the district Panchayat Tapasya Singh.

If the road is not open to the public, the villagers will launch an agitation, they said.

After receiving the memorandum, additional district magistrate and CEO directed the officers of Gaurihar sub-division to clear the road.

Dwivedi said four culverts had been built to strengthen the road, but the villagers could not come out of their houses because of the toughs who have dug up the road and demolished the culverts.

The Dalit families living in the village said the goons had closed the roads and threatened them with dire consequences.