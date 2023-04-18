 MP: Goons dig up road, terrorise villagers in Chhatarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Goons dig up road, terrorise villagers in Chhatarpur

MP: Goons dig up road, terrorise villagers in Chhatarpur

Villagers given memorandum; threaten agitation

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A few local toughs have dug up a road in Majra Chamaranpurwa village under Manuria Panchayat. The road was constructed under MNREGA scheme in 2005. Besides digging up the road with JCB Machines, they flattened the culvert.

The villagers cannot come out of their homes because of the dug-up road. The toughs also threaten the villagers at gunpoint.

Fed up with the behaviour of the goons, thousands of villagers led by Sarpanch of Manuria Kalpana Dwivedi, went to the collectorate on Tuesday.

They handed over a memorandum to collector Namah Shivay Arjaria and chief executive officer of the district Panchayat Tapasya Singh.

If the road is not open to the public, the villagers will launch an agitation, they said.

After receiving the memorandum, additional district magistrate and CEO directed the officers of Gaurihar sub-division to clear the road.

Dwivedi said four culverts had been built to strengthen the road, but the villagers could not come out of their houses because of the toughs who have dug up the road and demolished the culverts.

The Dalit families living in the village said the goons had closed the roads and threatened them with dire consequences.

Read Also
World Heritage Day: Indore Municipal Corporation using city’s heritage building premises for...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Rewa getting ready for PM’s visit on April 24

MP: Rewa getting ready for PM’s visit on April 24

Bhopal: Excavations unearth 40 ancient temples in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Excavations unearth 40 ancient temples in Madhya Pradesh

MP: Goons dig up road, terrorise villagers in Chhatarpur

MP: Goons dig up road, terrorise villagers in Chhatarpur

Bhopal: Barkatullah University grapples with poor strength of students

Bhopal: Barkatullah University grapples with poor strength of students

Bhopal: Cheetah Oban makes way to tigers' territory inside Madhav National Park

Bhopal: Cheetah Oban makes way to tigers' territory inside Madhav National Park