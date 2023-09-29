MP: Girl Raped In Ujjain Mentally Challenged, Say Police

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The minor girl violated in Ujjain on September 25 is mentally challenged, official sources said on Friday.

She lives with her brother and grandfather, since her mother had left her in her childhood. Her father is also mentally challenged. The girl’s grandfather lodged the complaint of her disappearance on September 24.

The girl caught the Ujjain-bound train. Now, the police are probing how she took the train and reached Ujjain.

She was seen alighting from the train at Ujjain railway station at 3am on September 25.

The girl belongs to Satna district in Madhya Pradesh. Immediately after the incident of rape, the police said the girl belonged to Uttar Pradesh.

Additional superintendent of police (city) Satna Shivesh Singh said the girl had left for on September 24 and did not return in the evening.

Her family members lodged a missing person’s report at Jaitwara police station.

Jaitwara police responsible: BSP leader

BSP leader Subhash Sharma Doli said the Jaitwara police were responsible for the inhuman incident in Ujjain. Despite complaint by the family members of the girl, the police did not act. He appealed to the administration to act against the police and give a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the girl.

