Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has given a ticket to Monika Batti from Amarwada. She joined the ruling party from the Gondwana Ganatantra Party (GGP) a week ago.

The third list released by the BJP on Tuesday consisted of only Monika’s name.

She is the daughter of the late leader of the GGP Manmohan Batti who died during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Monika, who was heading the party, recently joined the BJP and was given a ticket from Amarwada in Chhindwara, a bastion of MPCC president Kamal Nath.