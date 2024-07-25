 MP Gets Rs 14,738 Cr For Rail Projects, 81 Big Projects Going On
The state government is cooperating with the Centre in carrying out these projects, and the process for land acquisition for schemes is moving very fast.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 25, 2024, 01:44 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has got Rs 14,738 crore to carry out plans for railways under the Union Budget which was presented in Parliament on Tuesday.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made the statement at a video conferencing on Wednesday.

Eighty-one big projects of railways are going on in the state, and 80 stations are being developed under the Amrit Bharat Yojna, Vaishnaw said, adding that the railway has been fully electrified.

The state government is cooperating with the Centre in carrying out these projects, and the process for land acquisition for schemes is moving very fast, he said.

article-image

The work of Amrit Bharat Yojna began with the Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal, which is going on across the country, Vaishnaw said.

He, however, did not say anything about the number of trains the state would get under the budget.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed gratitude to the Centre for giving facilities relating to railways.

The amount allotted to the state to provide rail facilities is very important, Yadav said.

