 MP: Gamblers In Nowgong, Lavkushnagar Change Area Of Activity After Media Reports
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 09, 2024, 01:00 AM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The nefarious gamblers, indulging in the illegal activity, have changed their areas of activity after news of gambling taking place in open unfolded in the headlines recently, official sources said. Sources added that the gamblers in Lavkushnagar have changed their area to Jujharnagar, while the place decided by the gamblers in Naugaon has not been known yet.

However, it came to light that gamblers in Naugaon have begun inviting people from outside to place bets. Unofficial sources claimed that the police have been conniving with the gamblers, and receive commission from them, owing to which they do not carry out action against gamblers often.

It was learnt that in the new gambling den set up in Jujharnagar, even the people from Uttar Pradesh arrive and place their bets. In some cases, nefarious activities such as assault also take place in the midst of the game. Recently, the police had raided a gambling den in Ragauli, and have been inactive since then.

