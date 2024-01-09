MP: Gamblers In Nowgong, Lavkushnagar Change Area Of Activity After Media Reports

Representational image |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The nefarious gamblers, indulging in the illegal activity, have changed their areas of activity after news of gambling taking place in open unfolded in the headlines recently, official sources said. Sources added that the gamblers in Lavkushnagar have changed their area to Jujharnagar, while the place decided by the gamblers in Naugaon has not been known yet.

However, it came to light that gamblers in Naugaon have begun inviting people from outside to place bets. Unofficial sources claimed that the police have been conniving with the gamblers, and receive commission from them, owing to which they do not carry out action against gamblers often.

It was learnt that in the new gambling den set up in Jujharnagar, even the people from Uttar Pradesh arrive and place their bets. In some cases, nefarious activities such as assault also take place in the midst of the game. Recently, the police had raided a gambling den in Ragauli, and have been inactive since then.

Madhya Pradesh: Encroachments Razed For Widening Roads In Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Narmadapuram district administration razed down several encroachments across the town on Monday for the widening of the road in front of the Meenakshi Chowk, officials said. The action was carried out in the presence of City magistrate Sampada Gurjar, Chief municipal officer (CMO) Navneet Pandey and tehsildar DS Dhurve.

As the first action, the wall made by the irrigation department was razed down, after which the JCB machine brought was utilised in levelling the pan kiosks located close to the boundary wall. Officials present at the spot said that the removal of encroachments was necessary in the area, as the area reels under a lot of traffic gridlocks and snarls.

They added that despite the installation of traffic signals there, the traffic load remains high on the road, as it is narrow. The city magistrate also took stock of the temple of Goddess located there, and decided to shift it to another place.