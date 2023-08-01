 MP: From Aadhaar, PAN To Family Card, This 5-Month-Old Jabalpur Girl Has All Identity Proofs, Sets A Record
Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable’s 5-month-old daughter has got her name registered in the India Book of Records for having all the necessary identity proofs at such a young age. 

Constable driver Shiva Raj, posted in Police Line Jabalpur, has got all the basic government cards of his 5-month-old daughter Shivanshi Raj made, which are necessary for establishing a person’s identity. These cards include, Aadhaar card, vaccination card, family card, PAN card, etc. 

Constable Shiva Raj has set an example in front of everyone by realising the importance of these government documents and getting them made for her daughter at her early age. 

Jabalpur SP Congratulates Parents

Jabalpur Superintendent of Police, Tushar Kant Vidyarti congratulated the parents of the 5-month-old baby girl Shivanshi and wished for a bright future for her. He said that everyone should get the above necessary documents made on time so that they don't have to face trouble later.

