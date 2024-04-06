MP: Four People Arrested For Smuggling Arms In Gwalior, Recover 10 Pistols | Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested four people in connection with arms smuggling and confiscated 10 pistols in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, a police official said on Saturday.

The action was taken based on input from the informant, and the accused were held near Sikroda crossing in the city on Friday. According to the police, the arrested accused have been identified as Ramveer Singh Gurjar (24), Rakesh Gurjar (27), Harpreet Singh (38) and Vijay Pratap (32), residents of Gwalior.

Gwalior Superintendent of Police, Dharmaveer Singh, told ANI, "Our teams are continuously working against illegal weapons smuggling in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Amid the Model code of conduct, we have seized 96 illegal weapons so far in the district."

"The Crime Branch team had input that an accused named Ramveer Gurjar is moving with a large number of country made pistols. Based on this information, a trap was laid and four people were arrested near the Sikroda intersection in the city. We have also recovered 10 pistols from them that were illegally manufactured," he added.

Of these arrested accused, two are buyers, who came to buy the pistol. In the preliminary interrogation, the accused said that the source of pistol manufacturing is in MP only. The police are investigating their call details and bank details, SP Singh said.

All the accused have previous criminal records. The police teams are working to ascertain the network and source of the accused. In the preliminary interrogation, it came to light that the accused, Ramveer and Rakesh, used to bring illegal pistols from outside and sell them by making profits in Dabra and Gwalior cities, the officer further said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.