MP Foundation Day: Pradyuman Singh Tomar reaches Gwalior, assures denizens of all help

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): On the foundation day of Madhya Pradesh, Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar reached the New Silk Mill area and was seen fogging the street, spraying medicines and sweeping in an attempt to curb the vector-borne diseases.

While inspecting Ward Number 16 of the area, he also inquired about the problems of the people from house to house.

On the complaint of increased electricity bill, minister Tomar assured the residents that it will be resolved soon.

He also reprimanded the officials of Municipal Corporation, PHE, and district administration on the spot for the mess including broken drain, open chamber, and directed that strict action would be taken in case of further negligence.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 02:22 PM IST