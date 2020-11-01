MP Foundation Day celebrations: ‘Rang Madhya Pradesh’ begins with folk & tribal dance

A 13-day festival ‘Rang Madhya Pradesh’ began with colourful folk and tribal dance of the state at the Tribal Museum in the city on Sunday evening.

The MP Culture Department organised the fest mark the Foundation Day of the state from November 1. The department used to organise grand events every year to mark the day but this year the day was not celebrated on a big scale due to Covid- induced restrictions. The event is being organised under Gamak series by the department. The first day of the event, organised by Aadivasi Lokkala Evam Boli Vikas Akademi, began with ‘Karma’ and ‘Saila’ dance by Gond artiste Kamal Singh Maravi and his troupe. It was followed by ‘Bhagoriya’ dance, by Bhil artiste Pratap Bhil with his troupe, ‘Gangaur’ and ‘Jhalariya’ dance, by Sanjay Mahajan and his troupe. The event ended with folk dance ‘Matki,’ by artiste Pratibha Raghuvanshi and her troupe.

The event was also streamed online on the social media platforms of the department.

Harsihta Sharma from Indore will perform Kathak on Monday, at the event organised by Ustad Allauddin Khan Sangeet Akademi .

Besides, the foundation day was also celebrated at state BJP office where lamps were lighted. Those present included Bhopal Lok Sabha member Pragya Singh Thakur and other part leader.