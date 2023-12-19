MP: Former Sarpanch Shot Dead In Chhatarpur, Case Registered Against 4 Persons | Representational photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 41-year-old former sarpanch was shot dead during a party in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at a therapy centre under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station in the district late Sunday night. The person who died was identified as Kailash Yadav, a resident of Vishwanath colony. He went to attend a party organised by one of his friends in which there were a total of five people, including Yadav.

According to the FIR, the case was registered in the early hours of Tuesday against four accused namely, Rishi Mishra, Vedant Tiwari, Satendra Singh Thakur, and Mulayam Yadav.

The FIR read that during the party, a dispute occurred between Yadav and Rishi regarding some property and the others started taking sides of Rishi. After which a scuffle broke out and in the meantime, Rishi opened fire with his pistol which hit Yadav. Later, all the accused left Yadav in an injured state at a hospital in the district informing his family about the road accident and escaped.

Accused knew the victim

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sanghi told ANI, "On Sunday night, a party was going at a therapy centre located in the outskirts of the district in which there were five persons, the deceased and other four accused. During the party, Yadav sustained bullet injuries, the accused left him alone at a Hospital in the district and escaped." Later he died and a post mortem was conducted in which it was clarified that he succumbed due to bullet injuries. After that, on the complaint of the brother of the deceased, a case was registered against the four persons under IPC section 302 (murder) at Kotwali police station, he added.

All of them were known to each other and further investigation into the matter is underway, the officer said.

When questioned about the reason of incident, SP Sanghi further said that the actual reason would be known after the arrest of the accused. Nonetheless, the deceased's brother claimed that there was a dispute regarding land due to which the murder occurred, he added.