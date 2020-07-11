MP Former minister Jaibhan Pawaiya targets Scindia-loyalist ministers in Laxmi Bai’s name

Former minister Jaibhan Pawaiya targeted his present counterparts on the day when chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was in Gwalior.
“Though new ministers were in Gwalior, they did not visit the samadhi of Rani Laxmi Bai to offer flowers. Democracy and council of ministers have emerged from the blood of martyrs. They deserve respect,” Pawaiya tweeted. Pawaiya also targeted Scindia-loyalist ministers.
It is said that Scindia family did not support Jhansi queen Rani Laxmi Bai during India’s first struggle of independence in 1857. Pawaiya criticised them only on this issue.
The BJP has always questioned Scindia family’s role in the freedom struggle in every election in Gwalior. Now, after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s crossover to BJP, the Congress has begun to raise same issue against him.
The Congress has recently made viral a scene from Hindi film Manikarnika. In the scene, an allegation has been made against Scindia family.
There is an old dispute between Pawaiya and Scindias. Pawaiya is the only BJP leader who speaks openly against Scindia family.
Pawaiya has fought Lok Sabha elections against Madhavrao Scindia and Jyotiraditya Scindia. It was because of Pawaiya that Madhavrao Scindia had to leave Gwalior and contest elections from Guna seat.
According to Pawaiya, he said it all through his tweet.
