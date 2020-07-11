MP Former minister Jaibhan Pawaiya targets Scindia-loyalist ministers in Laxmi Bai’s name

Former minister Jaibhan Pawaiya targeted his present counterparts on the day when chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was in Gwalior.

“Though new ministers were in Gwalior, they did not visit the samadhi of Rani Laxmi Bai to offer flowers. Democracy and council of ministers have emerged from the blood of martyrs. They deserve respect,” Pawaiya tweeted. Pawaiya also targeted Scindia-loyalist ministers.

It is said that Scindia family did not support Jhansi queen Rani Laxmi Bai during India’s first struggle of independence in 1857. Pawaiya criticised them only on this issue.