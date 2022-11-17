e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Former CM Kamal Nath writes to district election officers

MP: Former CM Kamal Nath writes to district election officers

According to the letter, a conspiracy is being hatched to sensitise and deliberately divert the polling booths of existing group of voters who do not vote for the BJP.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 03:23 PM IST
article-image
MP Former chief minister Kamal Nath | File Photo
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has written a letter to all the district election officers (Collector) advising them to follow the rules of the Election Commission about sensitising polling stations.

According to the circular issued by the MP Congress on Tuesday, it is mentioned in the letter, "A conspiracy is being hatched to sensitise and deliberately divert the polling booths of existing group of voters who do not vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party."

In the letter, Kamalnath said that he received information that voters from poor localities, scheduled castes, tribal areas and minority areas were being pressurised to allot polling stations far away from their polling areas so that they would not be able to vote.

Nath further said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was conspiring to get undue benefits in the upcoming assembly elections. He urged the district election officers to take any decision regarding sensitising the polling stations only after following the rules of the Election Commission. If a polling station had never been sensitive before, it should not be suddenly made sensitive without any reason, he added.

If any collector acts against the rules, then Nath said he will knock the door of the court against him or any other appropriate action will be taken.

Read Also
Cake Cutting Controversy: Kamal Nath cuts cake modelled like temple; BJP accuses of hurting...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

MP: Former CM Kamal Nath writes to district election officers

MP: Former CM Kamal Nath writes to district election officers

Bhopal: Health minister flags off trucks carrying linen for rejuvenation of health facilities in the...

Bhopal: Health minister flags off trucks carrying linen for rejuvenation of health facilities in the...

MP: This school in Singrauli has ambidextrous students, all well-versed in five languages

MP: This school in Singrauli has ambidextrous students, all well-versed in five languages

MP: Kerala's bamboo-made traditional percussion takes 5-6 hours to prepare

MP: Kerala's bamboo-made traditional percussion takes 5-6 hours to prepare

Bhopal: NIRMA Varsity, Gujarat wins Corporate Law Moot contest

Bhopal: NIRMA Varsity, Gujarat wins Corporate Law Moot contest