MP: 'Flying Boat' to be the chief attraction of Jal Mahotsav 2.0

Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture and Managing Director, MP Tourism Board Sheo Shekhar Shukla addressing media persons in the city on Saturday | FP PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 'Flying Boat' will be the chief attraction of the seventh edition of "Jal Mahotsav", to be organised by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board from November 28.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the two-month-long 'Jal Mahotsav' 2.0 at Hanuwantiya island in the Khandwa district. Minister for tourism and culture Usha Thakur will also be present. The festival will end on 28 January 2023.

Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture and Managing Director, MP Tourism Board Sheo Shekhar Shukla told media persons in a press conference in the city on Saturday that 'Jal Mahotsav has established itself as an ideal destination for adventure lovers from across the country.

The Tourism Board constantly strives to enhance the enjoyment of tourists through new innovations. In this series 'Flying Inflatable Boat' activity is being organised at Hanuwantiya, an island located in the backwaters of Indira Sagar Dam. For the first time in the country, tourists will enjoy such an activity.

This time adventure activities like scuba diving, night safari at Boriyamal Island, luxury Regal series boat, 40 feet-high rope swing, zip cycle, paramotoring, parasailing, speed boat, jet sky, hot air ballooning, motorboat riding, etc. will be the major attractions, he said.

A tent city is being operated by the Tourism Board in association with Sunset Desert Camp at Hanuwantiya Tapu. The tent city will have 104 luxury Swiss tents as well as an AC conference hall for corporate conferences. Many activities like a wellness spa by the famous Kareli group of Kerala, three-day national international anglers angling sport event, a music festival, and a kite festival will also be there for the entertainment of the tourists, Shukla added.