MP: Fleeing Jilted Lover Found Dead In Lodge 2 Days After Killing Ex-Girlfriend On Her Wedding Day

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The jilted lover, who shot dead his ex-girlfriend on her wedding day, was found hanging at a housing lodge in Morena, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Police suspect he committed suicide fearing the consequences of the murder.

Notably, accused Deepak Ahirwar, a resident of Datia, killed his ex-girlfriend Kajal while she was getting ready for her wedding at a beauty parlour in bordering Jhansi on Monday. Ahirwar proposed her to elope with him barely three hours before the ceremony, to which she refused. Enraged, Ahirwar vandalised the parlour, shot dead Kajal and fled.

Police traced him down at Kashibai Dharamshala, located on Station Road in Morena, 135 km from Jhansi. As soon as the cops opened the door of his room, they found him hanging from the cieling fan.

Station Road Police Station officers reached the scene, seized the body, and sent it for post-mortem.

The police believe he committed suicide out of fear and remorse for his actions.

From Wedding to Funeral

According to information, Deepak Ahirwar, a 26-year-old resident of Bargaon Sonagir in Datia district, Madhya Pradesh, wanted to marry Kajal, who lived in his neighborhood. The duo had eloped earlier, but were caught by the police. Meanwhile Kajal’s family had arranged her marriage elsewhere. On June 24, Kajal went to a beauty parlor in Jhansi’s Sipri Bazaar to get ready for her wedding. Deepak arrived at the parlour and pressured Kajal to marry him. When she refused, he shot her in a fit of rage. Fearing arrest, Deepak fled to Morena.

Deepak checked into Kashibai Dharamshala under the pretense of traveling from Agra to Gwalior. He provided his Aadhaar number and mobile number and paid 600 rupees for the room. After withdrawing some money from an SBI ATM on Station Road, his location was traced by Jhansi police, who then alerted Morena police. Upon checking the Dharamshala register, the police found Deepak’s details. They discovered his body hanging inside the room after forcing the door open.