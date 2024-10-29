MP: Five Held For Stealing Black Mustard From Warehouse In Satna; Tribal Students Make Rangolis On Dhanteras In Unchehara

File

Five Held For Stealing Black Mustard From Warehouse In Satna

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The Satna police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested five persons for stealing black mustard (rye) from a warehouse and confiscated two pickup vans from their possession. The thieves barged into Jageshwar warehouse on the Kothi-Majhgawan Marg and made off with 58 bags of rye on the night of October 23.

The arrested thieves identified themselves as Vinay aka Lilli Yadav, Ajeet Dohar, Gajendra aka Gudda Yadav, Sonu Kol and Amarlal Kol. The stolen rye was kept in 36 bags. After a complaint about the incident was lodged at the police station, the cops began to search for the thieves.

During the inquiry, the police came to know that some people were in touch with a few traders to sell rye. They kept an eye on those who wanted to sell rye, and caught 36 bags of black mustard. After stealing, the thieves hid the rye in an isolated place, Duduwar, in the city.

The thieves kept the rye in 36 bags and set out on two pickup vans to sell the stolen item and fell into the police drag net.

Tribal Students Make Rangolis On Dhanteras In Unchehara

The students of a tribal school in Unchehara made Rangolis to celebrate Dhanteras which fell on Tuesday. They also decorated their schools with lamps. Director of the school Shailendra Tiwari, principal Puneet Tiwari and all teachers were present on the occasion. Since Diwali is one of the most important festivals of tribal people, they are painting their houses.

FP Photo

They are also making artifacts for the occasion. Most of their works represent wildlife and forest. The tribal people use natural colours to paint their houses. On the second day of Diwali, they worship Govardhan Mountain, which continues for five days.

This occasion is associated with nature. The tribal people also worship livestock as Goddess Lakshmi and seek their blessings for better crops and prosperity.