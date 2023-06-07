 MP: Five Booked For Selling Liquor At Inflated Prices In Jabalpur
MP: Five Booked For Selling Liquor At Inflated Prices In Jabalpur

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
EOW Jabalpur books five liquor contractors for selling liquor at higher prices than MRP | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) Jabalpur registered an FIR against liquor contractors who were selling liquor bottles at a price higher than MRP (Maximum Retail Price).

Five of contractors teamed-up to form a syndicate and started charging arbitrarily from the customers. This made the annoyed customers lodge a complaint with EOW.

EOW posed as customers in front of liquor contractors…

As a part of investigation, the members of EOW posed as customers and reached the contractors’ shops. After which they found all the allegations to be true.

FIR has been registered against five contractors. Further procedures are still going on. 

