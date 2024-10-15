 MP: First Divisional Public Welfare Camp Organised In Umaria
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: First Divisional Public Welfare Camp Organised In Umaria

MP: First Divisional Public Welfare Camp Organised In Umaria

The event was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Shivnarayan Singh, MLA of Bandhavgarh, along with District Panchayat President Anuja Patel, Forest Conservator Vivek Singh, and other senior officials.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 02:01 AM IST
article-image
Umaria First divisional public welfare camp of Shahdol division organised in Kiranthal village |

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): The first public welfare camp of Shahdol Division was successfully held in the Kiranthal village of Umariaunder the guidance of Commissioner Shriman Shukla on Monday. The camp aimed to resolve the issues of villagers and deliver the benefits of government schemes. Residents from villages like Kiranthal, Mahroi, Dadari, Pipariya, and others attended the camp to address their grievances.

By 5 PM, a total of 1,787 applications were submitted, of which 374 were resolved on the spot. The event was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Shivnarayan Singh, MLA of Bandhavgarh, along with District Panchayat President Anuja Patel, Forest Conservator Vivek Singh, and other senior officials. The programme commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony and a prayer to Goddess Saraswati.

Read Also
MP: Rabi Sowing Getting Late As Farmers Queue Up For Manure
article-image

Commissioner Shriman Shukla emphasised that the state government’s intention is to provide a sensitive administration that resolves public grievances efficiently while ensuring the beneficiaries receive the advantages of various government schemes. He urged officials to visit rural areas regularly to ensure the smooth implementation of schemes and resolve outstanding issues within a fixed time frame.

MLA Shivnarayan Singh expressed that these camps have enabled the public to receive government services directly in their villages, aligning with the government's vision of accessible governance. Pic 3 District Sehore Congress submits memorandum to Sehore MLA to protest against rising instances of rapes against minors.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Spl PMLA Court Denies Bail To Panvel Hotelier In ₹263 Crore TDS Scam Linked To Tax Official
Mumbai: Spl PMLA Court Denies Bail To Panvel Hotelier In ₹263 Crore TDS Scam Linked To Tax Official
Maharashtra: Govt Revives Punjabi Sahitya Academy And Establishes Committee For Sikh Community Support & Language Preservation
Maharashtra: Govt Revives Punjabi Sahitya Academy And Establishes Committee For Sikh Community Support & Language Preservation
Slum Review Act: Bombay HC Asks SRA & BMC To Inform About Percentage Of Land Covered By Slums In Mumbai
Slum Review Act: Bombay HC Asks SRA & BMC To Inform About Percentage Of Land Covered By Slums In Mumbai
Swachhata Pakhwada 2024: Western Railway Undertakes Major Cleanliness Drive To Enhance Hygiene And Public Awareness
Swachhata Pakhwada 2024: Western Railway Undertakes Major Cleanliness Drive To Enhance Hygiene And Public Awareness
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: First Divisional Public Welfare Camp Organised In Umaria

MP: First Divisional Public Welfare Camp Organised In Umaria

MP: Rabi Sowing Getting Late As Farmers Queue Up For Manure

MP: Rabi Sowing Getting Late As Farmers Queue Up For Manure

Vision This: 2K ITMS-Laced CCTV Cameras Guard City; Identification Of Accused In Hit-&-Run Cases...

Vision This: 2K ITMS-Laced CCTV Cameras Guard City; Identification Of Accused In Hit-&-Run Cases...

Telangana Man Facing False Rape Charge Gets Justice; Woman Booked For Extorting ₹5.35 Lakh From...

Telangana Man Facing False Rape Charge Gets Justice; Woman Booked For Extorting ₹5.35 Lakh From...

ATM Tampering: Card Skimmers Found In Bagsewaniya & Ayodhya Nagar; Accused Dupes Victims Of Over...

ATM Tampering: Card Skimmers Found In Bagsewaniya & Ayodhya Nagar; Accused Dupes Victims Of Over...