MP: First Divisional Public Welfare Camp Organised In Umaria

Umaria First divisional public welfare camp of Shahdol division organised in Kiranthal village |

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): The first public welfare camp of Shahdol Division was successfully held in the Kiranthal village of Umariaunder the guidance of Commissioner Shriman Shukla on Monday. The camp aimed to resolve the issues of villagers and deliver the benefits of government schemes. Residents from villages like Kiranthal, Mahroi, Dadari, Pipariya, and others attended the camp to address their grievances.

By 5 PM, a total of 1,787 applications were submitted, of which 374 were resolved on the spot. The event was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Shivnarayan Singh, MLA of Bandhavgarh, along with District Panchayat President Anuja Patel, Forest Conservator Vivek Singh, and other senior officials. The programme commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony and a prayer to Goddess Saraswati.

Read Also MP: Rabi Sowing Getting Late As Farmers Queue Up For Manure

Commissioner Shriman Shukla emphasised that the state government’s intention is to provide a sensitive administration that resolves public grievances efficiently while ensuring the beneficiaries receive the advantages of various government schemes. He urged officials to visit rural areas regularly to ensure the smooth implementation of schemes and resolve outstanding issues within a fixed time frame.

MLA Shivnarayan Singh expressed that these camps have enabled the public to receive government services directly in their villages, aligning with the government's vision of accessible governance. Pic 3 District Sehore Congress submits memorandum to Sehore MLA to protest against rising instances of rapes against minors.