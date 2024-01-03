MP: Fire Breaks Out At Newborn Special Ward Of Morena District Hospital; Babies Shifted To Other Unit

MP: Fire Breaks Out At SNCU Ward Of Morena District Hospital; Newborns Shifted To Another Ward | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A sudden fire broke out in the SNCU (Special Newborn Care Unit) ward of Morena District Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, causing panic among the staff and patients. The babies were immediately shifted to another ward, and the fire was soon brought under control with the help of the hospital's brigade.

According to the information, newborn children in the ward were immediately shifted to another ward. Visuals from the spot showed the hospital staff carrying the children out of the SNCU ward while guiding each other with the help of mobile phone flashlights as electricity was disrupted.

Prima facie, it is being said that the fire started due to a short circuit.

Apart from the hospital’s fire brigade, two other fire brigades also reached the spot soon after receiving information to douse the flames.

Further details are awaited.