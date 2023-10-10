MP: Fire Breaks Out At Fruit Market In Damoh, No Casualties

Representative Image

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out at a fruit market in Damoh's Kachaura area in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Police said they were still in the process of ascertaining the cause of the fire.

"As soon as we received the call, we arrived at the spot and huge flames could be seen. Fire tenders arrived at the spot soon after. We have managed to douse the flames barring some isolated pockets where the firefighters are still at work," a police officer said.

A shopkeeper in the market said goods worth about Rs 3-4 lakh were damaged or destroyed in the fire.

Further investigation is underway, police informed.

Last week, a massive fire broke out at an oil factory in Bhatapara industrial area of Gwalior.

