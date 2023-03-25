 MP: Final match of cricket tourney to be played on Sunday in Sagar
The first match was played between Friends Club (Rahatgarh) and Madkheda 11

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Semifinal matches of the cricket tournament which has been going on in Surkhi assembly constituency for the past two and a half months have completed.

The first match was played between Friends Club (Rahatgarh) and Madkheda 11. The second match was played between Shanu 11 Bilhara and Mitrata Club, Surkhi. In the first match, Friends Club of Rahatgarh defeated Madkhera 11.

Nitin Maharaj of Friends Club who scored was the man of the match. In the second match, Mitrata Club (Surkhi) defeated Shanu 11 (Bilhara). Sushil who scored 22 runs and took four wickets were adjudged the player of the match.

As many as 609 teams and more than 10,000 players took part in the tournament. The final match will be played at Govind stadium in Rahatgarh on March 26. Maha Aryaman Scindia and world record holder London team will participate in the competition for which preparations are going on.

