MP: Fight Breaks Out Between BSF & RPF Jawans At Gwalior Railway Station; Video Viral (WATCH)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video has gone viral on social media on Saturday in which RPF and BSF jawans were seen fighting over indecent behaviour with a female constable at Gwalior Railway Station.

In the viral video, it was seen that both the jawans were having heated arguments with each other.

According to information, both BSF and RPF jawans were without uniform and had come to the hotel to have dinner at night near Gwalior Railway Station. One of the Army men misbehaved with a female constable and this turned into a heated argument between the jawans and created ruckus.

#WATCH | #Gwalior: Fight Breaks Out Between BSF And RPF Jawans Over Indecent Behaviour With Female Constable At Railway Station#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/iiWvhAh553 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 19, 2024

The fight was so intense that one of the army man sustained severe injuries on his head. The on-lookers made a video of the fight that surfaced it on social media. It was reported that both the jawans were under the influence of alcohol.

As soon as BSF soldiers got information about the incident, they reached the spot where the woman constable was molested. The Army personnel who molested the female constable were handed to the police.

Though, it was reported that the police did not register an FIR in the case.

Notably, hotels near Gwalior railway station hotels remain open till late night and such incidents have been reported earlier as well. However, the police is yet to investigate the matter.