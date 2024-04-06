 MP: Female Employee Accuses Tehsildar Of Sexual Harassment, Additional Magistrate Demands Investigation Report In 90 Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Female Employee Accuses Tehsildar Of Sexual Harassment, Additional Magistrate Demands Investigation Report In 90 Days

MP: Female Employee Accuses Tehsildar Of Sexual Harassment, Additional Magistrate Demands Investigation Report In 90 Days

Furthermore, the complaint mentioned the existence of a secretive residence maintained by the tehsildar near the Kila Gate, allegedly used for illicit activities.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 07:30 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking revelation, a female employee working in the Gwalior tehsil has accused the tehsildar of sexual harassment. The matter has sparked a wave of concern and uproar, prompting authorities to initiate an investigation.

The incident came to light when a social worker lodged a complaint with the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Anju Arun, alleging that the tehsildar had been engaging in sexual harassment against a female employee for long. Disturbed by the situation, the female employee submitted a request to the ADM, pleading to be relocated elsewhere but away from the tehsil center.

Read Also
MP High Court: Woman Living With A Man With Or Without Marriage Entitled To Maintenance After...
article-image

Furthermore, the complaint mentioned the existence of a secretive residence maintained by the tehsildar near the Kila Gate, allegedly used for illicit activities. Even the tehsildar's driver is said to be aware of this.

According to reports, the tehsildar has faced suspension in the past. Confirming the seriousness of the issue, ADM Anju Arun assured that the complaint is being taken seriously, and a probe committee has been appointed to investigate the matter. The committee has been given a timeframe of 90 days to complete its investigation, following which appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.

This incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of female employees in the tehsil, highlighting the urgency for prompt and effective measures to address such issues.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Female Employee Accuses Tehsildar Of Sexual Harassment, Additional Magistrate Demands...

MP: Female Employee Accuses Tehsildar Of Sexual Harassment, Additional Magistrate Demands...

MP: Gang Defrauding Americans Busted By Gwalior Police; Homeland Security US Department Joins Probe

MP: Gang Defrauding Americans Busted By Gwalior Police; Homeland Security US Department Joins Probe

MP: Four People Arrested For Smuggling Arms In Gwalior, Recover 10 Pistols

MP: Four People Arrested For Smuggling Arms In Gwalior, Recover 10 Pistols

Bhopal Power Cut Plan April 7: Power To Remain Disrupted In MP Nagar Zone 1, Vishal Megamart & More;...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan April 7: Power To Remain Disrupted In MP Nagar Zone 1, Vishal Megamart & More;...

MP Weather Update: Hail & Rain Likely Across 33 Districts; Strong Winds @ 30-50 Km/h

MP Weather Update: Hail & Rain Likely Across 33 Districts; Strong Winds @ 30-50 Km/h