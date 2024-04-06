MP: Female Employee Accuses Tehsildar Of Sexual Harassment, Additional Magistrate Demands Investigation Report In 90 Days

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking revelation, a female employee working in the Gwalior tehsil has accused the tehsildar of sexual harassment. The matter has sparked a wave of concern and uproar, prompting authorities to initiate an investigation.

The incident came to light when a social worker lodged a complaint with the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Anju Arun, alleging that the tehsildar had been engaging in sexual harassment against a female employee for long. Disturbed by the situation, the female employee submitted a request to the ADM, pleading to be relocated elsewhere but away from the tehsil center.

Furthermore, the complaint mentioned the existence of a secretive residence maintained by the tehsildar near the Kila Gate, allegedly used for illicit activities. Even the tehsildar's driver is said to be aware of this.

According to reports, the tehsildar has faced suspension in the past. Confirming the seriousness of the issue, ADM Anju Arun assured that the complaint is being taken seriously, and a probe committee has been appointed to investigate the matter. The committee has been given a timeframe of 90 days to complete its investigation, following which appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.

This incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of female employees in the tehsil, highlighting the urgency for prompt and effective measures to address such issues.