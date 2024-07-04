MP: Fed Up Of Domestic Violence, Wife Stabs Husband To Death In Guna; FIR Registered |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Fed up of domestic violence, a wife ended up killing her husband along with the help of her minor brother in Guna. An FIR has been registered against the two accused and the wife and the juvenile brother have been taken into custody, said the police.



According to information, the matter pertains to Vijaypur police station area of Guna, in which Bunty Chandel’s body was found on Gediya Ladpura Road on Monday. After the investigation, it was found that his wife Preeti along with her brother had killed the man after being fed up of beating.



As per police, the deceased had a deep wound on his chest caused by a sharp weapon. The deceased was identified by his brother Vishal. Also, the deceased’s wife and in-laws have been charged with a murder case.

Dispute over family matters lead to murder

Police said that there was a dispute between the husband and wife over family matters. On the day of the incident, Preeti had come to collect her clothes from her in-laws' house. This is when she met Bunty and a quarrel broke out between the two. Following the fight, Preeti stabbed Bunty with a knife leading to his immediate death. Preeti was also injured in the incident.

At present, the accused in the case, Preeti and her juvenile brother have been taken into custody by the police. During the police investigation, it was revealed that Bunty and Preeti were married a year ago, after which there frequent disputes occurred between the two.

Bunty used to beat Preeti

Preeti started living in her maternal home due to the disputes. She was also living at her maternal house a few days before the incident. Bunty Chandel's wife Preeti Chandel told the police during interrogation that Bunty used to beat her since marriage. He also beat her in a quarrel on the day of the incident.