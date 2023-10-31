 MP: Farmers Queue Up For Manure, Return Home Empty-Handed
This situation has sparked frustration among farmers, and they have accused officials of the Marketing Federation of mismanagement.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The farmers have been struggling to obtain fertilizers from the State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited’s warehouse for the past four days. They have geared up for the sowing of Rabi crops which require like fertilisers and seeds. But the unavailability of fertilisers is adversely affecting the sowing of Rabi crops.

This situation has sparked frustration among farmers, and they have accused officials of the Marketing Federation of mismanagement. An official of the federation Neelam Rai reportedly told hundreds of farmers at the warehouse to follow the first come, first served principle, leading to anger among farmers who claimed they had been queuing up for three days and returning home empty handed.

Farmers argue that even though the warehouse has sufficient fertiliser, the administration the administration has failed to act aptly to deal with the situation. Private traders are taking advantage of this situation and selling fertilisers at inflated prices. Farmers are calling for a fair and efficient distribution system, urging the authorities to check the stockpiles of traders. They emphasised that they required adequate supply of fertilisers.

article-image

