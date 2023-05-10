MP: Farmers not keen on selling wheat at MSP in Chhatarpur

FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The farmers in the district do not seem to be keen on selling wheat on minimum support price (MSP).

This year, the target was to buy 15 lakh quintals in the district, but procurement centres are far away from the target.

One month has passed since procurement of wheat began from April 5, but only 2.57 lakh quintals of wheat have so far been purchased.

The condition of the procurement centres indicates that it will be difficult to reach the target of buying 15 lakh quintals of wheat at 80 centres till May 15.

The government has procured wheat for Rs 2, 125 a quintal. As many as 3,545 farmers sold their produce at the procurement centres.

Nevertheless, the farmers preferred to sell their produce in the open market to the government procurement centres.

The farmers were facing several problems, so they sold their yield in the open market, because the MSP that the government is giving to the farmers is available in the market, but there are no hassles. In some cases, traders even visit the farmers’ home to buy wheat.