MP: Farmers demand relief for crop loss, block traffic in Sironj

Sironj (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of farmers blocked traffic on Vasoda road outside the warehouse, protesting against the government’s failure to give them compensation for crop loss because of hailstorm.

The road blockade continued for over two hours causing trouble to commuters.

Sub-divisional magistrate Brajesh Saxena and police station in-charge rushed to the spot and assured the farmers that they would soon be given compensation.

After the hailstorm destroyed the crops, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said survey would soon be conducted and the farmers be given financial relief for the crop loss.

One month has passed since the Chief Minister made the announcement, but neither any survey was done nor any compensation given to the farmers.

Secretary of MP Congress Committee and co-in-charge of the party’s Sagar Unit Surendra Raghuwanshi led the protest. He had an altercation with the policemen.

Raghuwanshi further said the farmers did not get the money against the sale of their crops.

According to him, the BJP government makes tall promises, but never fulfills them.

If the government fails to give compensation, the farmers will launch a massive agitation for which the administration will be responsible, he said.

