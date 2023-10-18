MP: Eyes Of Goddess Kali Idol Track The Sun Across The Sky In Satna

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): You must have heard that a sunflower tracks the sun across the sky. But have you ever heard of an idol of god or goddess whose eyes track the sun?

Unbelievable as it may sound, such an idol of Goddess Kali exists in a temple at Bhatanwara village, 13km from Satna.

As Navratri festival is going on, a large number of people are visiting the temple.

According to a priest of the temple, the eyes of the idol of Goddess Kali track the sun across the sky throughout the day. She is in the form of Yakshini. The eyes of the idol track the sun across the sky.

As soon as devotees enter the temple, they find two stone-made tigers. The eyes of the idol are so bright that a devotee cannot look at her face for a long time.

As the day brightens up, the face and the eyes of the idol also shine so much that one cannot look at them for a long time.

A big fair is organized during Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri every year. The idol belongs to the Parihar dynasty.

According to elderly people in Bhatanwara village, there are two temples of the goddess – one is near Garhi and another is a few kilometres away.

Legend has it that the kings of the Parihar dynasty used to worship Goddess Kali. Bhatanwara village came up during the rule of the Parihar dynasty.

The villagers said that the idol was once installed in a temple near Karari river.

A gang of smugglers tried to steal the statue, but they could not carry it up to their destination, the villagers said.

After the incident, the king founded a big temple where the idol has been established, they said.

There is a temple of Hanuman beside the temple of Goddess Kali.

Huge quantity of liquor seized during raids

A team of the excise department found 24 bottles of beer, five bottles of whiskey and 23 quarters of liquor in the vehicle during a check, official sources said on Tuesday.

The team seized the liquor and the vehicle. In another incident, a team of the excise department raided a shop in the Kanchanpur area in the city. Shop owner Indrajeet Giri was selling country-made liquor and Goa-made wine.

A case was registered against the shop owner. The teams that raided the two places comprised assistant excise officer SB Kori, excise deputy inspector Nilesh Gupta, Sonia Thakur and others.

Although Maihar is a religious place, yet liquor is freely selling everywhere. Complaints about it were made to people’s representatives.

Three shops, located on Katni road, below the bridge and the other on Satna road, are charging arbitrary prices for liquor. According to reports, those who buy liquor often fight over its prices.

Residents of these areas informed SP Sudhir Agarwal and district excise department about such incidents and appealed to them to close the liquor shops.