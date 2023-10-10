 MP: Executive Committee Of Hindu Utsav Samiti Constituted, Chandrashekhar Gupta Is Prez
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 01:28 AM IST
Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Names of the members of the Hindu Utsav samiti in Rehti town of Sehore were announced on Monday, official sources said. With the unanimous decision of all the members present there, Chandrashekhar Gupta was chosen the president of the Samiti.

Balram Sisodia was crowned as the media in-charge of the committee. Names of other office bearers were announced in the meeting too. In the meeting, the office bearers said that the current president Manoharlaal Thakur is not able to discharge his duties properly.

Following this, Thakur also resigned from his position and the name of Chandrashekhar Gupta was suggested for the post of the president. After taking over as the president, Gupta vowed to discharge his duties conscientiously. He said on the occasion that Hindu festivals hold immense prominence in the country and he will not leave any stone unturned in celebrating them in a grand way in Rehti.

He continued by saying that he will also ensure arrangements for the smooth conduct of Chal Samaroh in the town, on occasions such as Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri.

