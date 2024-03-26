MP: Ex-MLA Of Congress From Vidisha Shashank Bhargava Joins BJP |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former legislator of the Congress from Vidisha Shashank Bhargava defected to the BJP on Tuesday.

He won the assembly election in 2018 and lost to BJP’s Mukesh Tandon in 2023.

Bhargava is considered a supporter of Suresh Pachouri who recently made a flight to the ruling party.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, president of the party’s state unit VD Sharma and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan admitted Bhargava into the party in the presence of Pachouri.

Chouhan is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Vidisha as BJP candidate.

Bhargava’s defection to the BJP is considered a big blow to the Congress.

The Congress is mulling over fielding the party’s former MP Pratapbhanu Sharma from Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency.

Bhargava’s name was doing the rounds for party ticket from Vidisha, but he refused to contest the election.

There are reports that a former legislator of the Congress from Patan, Neelesh Awasthi may defect to the BJP.

Legislator from Patan Ajay Vishnoi has taken a jibe at Awasthi that he is joining the BJP to help its candidate from Jabalpur, Ashish Dubey.

The BJP will field Awasthi from Patan in the next assembly election, Vishnoi wrote.

Nevertheless, Awasthi said Vishni was spreading rumours for he had no intention to join the BJP.

Cong legislator may join BJP after release of third list

There are reports a legislator may join the BJP after the release of third list of Congress candidates for Gwalior and Morena.

According to sources, a brother of the Congress legislator wants ticket for the Lok Sabha election.

If his brother does not get a ticket, he will join the BJP along with his other family members.