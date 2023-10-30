 MP: Ex-BJP MLA Bhatere Withdraws From Contest As Rebel
Gourishankar Bisen’s nephew Ajay files papers as independent

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 10:59 PM IST
Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Former BJP legislator Ramesh Bhatere who was set to contest the election as rebel candidate decided to withdraw after persuasion by the senior leaders from Bhopal. On the other hand, the booth in-charges of Yogendra Nirmal, who filed nominations as a rebel candidate, were found in the rally of the party’s Waraseoni candidate Pradeep Jaiswal who filed nominations on Monday.

There are speculations that Yogendra will not fight the election. Former Congress spokesperson and BJP candidate from Balaghat Gaurishankar Bisen’s nephew Ajay Vishal Bisen filed nominations. He resigned from the Congress one month before the election.

