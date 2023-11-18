MP: EVMs Kept In Strong Room In Old Jail, 200 Jawan Deployed In Security Under CCTV Surveillance

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the completion of the polling for the Assembly elections 2023, the EVMs have now been kept in a strong room with a three-tier tight security cordon.

All the EVMs brought from the polling booth of Bhopal assembly constituency have been kept in the premises of the old jail located in Arera Hills.

The strong room is being closely monitored by 200 personnel of paramilitary force and district police as well as CCTV cameras. Candidates of political parties like Bhagwandas Sabnani, Ravindra Sahu, PC Sharma visited old jail to supervise the safety of EVMs in strong room.

Election observers and election officials are also continuously conducting surprise inspections to check the security arrangements. On December 3, all the EVMs will be opened in the counting center built in the old jail itself.

After the counting of votes, the fate of all the candidates contesting on the seven assembly seats of the district will be decided. According to police, EVMs have been kept in the strong room under tight security.

Security forces personnel are deployed in a three-tier security cordon outside the strong room.

The security of the strong room is being handled by paramilitary personnel, two Gazetted officers and local battalion police personnel.

There are 200 security men deployed inside and outside a strong room who are providing round-the-clock duty for 8 hours each.