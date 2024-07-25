MP: ESB Waiting To Get Nod To Hold PNST, Selection & Entrance Exam Calendar Ready For 2024-25

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Employee selection board is waiting to get a nod from the department of health and medical education to release the dates of pre nursing selection test (PNST) as the board has released the selection exam and entrance exam calendar for the year 2024-25, said the officials here on Wednesday. In the coming days, the ESB is going to conduct an exam to recruit more than 11,000 posts.

The ESB has prepared tentative exam schedules, in which two exams related to the health department were scheduled in July. One is related to PNST and the other ANM training test (ANMTST). The department has given the approval to conduct the ANMTST exam, but the permission to hold the PNST is pending with the government.

The entrance of ANM training test (ANMTST) began on July 24 and forms can be submitted till August 7. Online exams will be held on August 28 and 29.

Director of the board, Sanket Malviya told Free Press that in August two exams are scheduled. In all 243 posts of group-III in which deputy engineer and other posts will be filled. As many as 9,161 posts of primary and middle school teachers of sports and music, including the subject teachers for middle school will be filled.

August: Exam to fill 243 posts of group-III in which deputy engineer and other posts. Exam for 9,161 posts of primary and middle school teachers of sports and music, including the subject teachers for middle school.

September: Primary teachers eligibility test. Exams for group -4 assistant grade-III and other equivalent posts. Exam to fill 434 posts of technical education and other ITI training centre officers.

October: Exam to fill 143 posts of medical social worker and other similar category posts. Exam for 426 posts of WCD supervisor.

November: Exams to fill 223 posts of sanitary inspector and on equivalent posts. Exam to recruit 382 posts of auditors and other equivalent posts.

December: Exam to recruit 94 head constables and ASIs.

January-2025: Exam to recruit forest guard and jail guards to fill 250 posts.