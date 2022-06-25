MP: Enthusiasm on display as voters turn out at polling booths in Jabalpur

Polling for panchayat polls in Jabalpur | FPJ

FP News Service

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh)

Voters turned out in huge numbers at polling booths in Jabalpur as first phase of three-tier panchayat election started on Saturday. People participated in huge numbers for the polling. A very good response from the residents was witnessed today in the Hinotiya Bhoi polling booth in Jabalpur.

The first phase of polling in Madhya Pradesh is to be held today in which voting is going on in Jabalpur, Kundam, Panagar and Sehore. Voting is to be held for Panch, Sarpanch, members of Janpad and Zila panchayat. For which 780 polling booth has been set up.

14 members for the post of Sarpanch were selected unopposed. There was one member from Kundam, one from Panagar, and seven from Bargi but none unopposed representative from Sehore.

3058 representatives for the post of Sarpanch were elected unopposed in the first phase of the election.

In the first phase, 3058 panchs have been elected unopposed including 947 from Bargi, 693 from Panagar, 725 from Kundam and 693 from Sihora. There are 56 candidates in the fray for ten posts of Zila panchayat.

Heavy police force is deployed to ensure peaceful polling in the district, senior administrative officers said.

(Inputs Shiv Choubey, Jabalpur)