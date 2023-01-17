MP: Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar washes feet of youth while inspecting pothole-ridden roads in Gwalior, video viral

Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video of Energy minister Pradhuman Singh viral on social media, in which minister seen washing mud-stained feet of a youth with his hands at Mental hospital Gwalior.

Every morning Energy minister Pradhuman Singh went for inspection of roads in his assembly. During inspection at Mental hospital, minister saw a youth with mud-stained legs, minister apologised to the man and washed his mud-stained legs. Also, minister fiercely reprimanded Nagar Nigam officers regarding pothole ridden roads.

“What I am is just because of the public. Public gave me this position so it is my responsibility to take care of them in field of water, road and electricity. This is the reason, I myself visit the spot for monitoring and immediately resolve the problem,” said Minister Pradhuman Singh during inspection.

Minister's car get stuck in mud during road inspection

Significantly, last night when Minister Pradhuman Singh went for inspection at sector 2 Vinay Nagar, his car get stuck in the mud on the road. After seeing ministers stuck car, public tried to help but failed.

Later, minister Pradhuman himself came out from the car and pushed the car along with security guards.