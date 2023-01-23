MP: Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar hits back at Congress' allegations: 'Give me one example of political harassment'

Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): State Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar on Monday hit back at allegations of Opposition leader Dr. Govind Singh that Congress workers were "detained and harassed" in a police station.

Responding to opposition leader’s allegation

Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar responding to the allegations said, "there is no emergency, if Congress people commit atrocities, then law will take its own course. Our government will definitely punish people who will try to raise eyes towards our women and illegally occupy, excavate government places."

Yesterday, Opposition leader Dr. Govind Singh while sharing the pictures of Congress leaders being harassed in Datia alleged "in MP an undeclared emergency is in force against those who expose the flaws of government, and are subjected to third degree torture."

While challenging Dr. Govind Singh, Energy Minister Pradhuman said, “give single example in which Congress workers were harassed for political reasons. If you create atmosphere of anarchy, then law will take its own course.”

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)