MP: Encroachers Reduce 50% Area Of Shankar Lake In Balaghat

Representative Image

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 50% of area of Shankar Lake spread over 9.241 hectares in Waraseoni area in Balaghat has reduced because of encroachment.

Collector of Balaghat Bharat Yadav issued an order on September 21, 2016 to remove the encroachments.

Nearly eight years have passed since the order was passed, but the civic body did not act against the encroachers.

The encroachers filed a petition in the high court against the order of the collector issued on September 21, 2016.

The high court asked the administration to remove the encroachers and maintain the area of the lake.

Read Also MP: 200 Litres Adulterated Mustard Oil Found In Jabalpur Oil Factory During Surprise Inspection

Afterwards the encroachers made an appeal against the court order, but during the hearing the appellants withdrew it on January 29, 2018.

Although the encroachers withdrew their appeal against the HC order, the Nagar Palika Parishad did not remove the encroachers.

As a result, 50% of the area of the lake has reduced. Not only that the Nagar Palika Parishad, instead of removing the encroachments, did construction work of Rs 2 crore to beautify the lake.

This was another reason that has led to lessening the area of the lake. A letter was sent to the sub-divisional magistrate to remove the encroachers and maintain the lake.

In the letter, it was also said that a green belt should be developed around 33-metre area of the lake according to an order of NGT, so that its water remains clean.

When the issue was raised before sub-divisional magistrate Kamini Thakur, she said that a volley of letters had been written to chief municipal officer, but there was no response from his side.

Another letter will soon be written to him to remove the encroachers, she said.