MP: Employee Selection Board Mulls Opting High-End Technology To Check Impersonation

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): In competitive and entrance exams, use of dummy candidates is a big concern, the Employee Selection Board (ESB) is mulling over taking help of high end software to check such malpractices. The impersonation allows ineligible candidates to take the place of the deserving ones and destroy their future. To check the malpractices and ensure fairness and integrity of the examination process, ESB has taken several measures, said the officials.

The director of ESB, Sanket Malviya told Free Press that a tech consultant company has submitted a proposal claiming that its software can scan the board's 10 years database and analyse patterns of candidates who appear, reappear and clear the exams multiple times. The software can match the biometrics and photographs of the first 500 students appearing in various exams regularly for years and getting selected.

'The company has the expertise to find out the topper of an exam appearing in various exams and qualifying them in the past 10 years and leaving the seat after getting selected,' Malviya said.

But the question arises for whom are these (impersonators) working for, are some agency or candidates or their parents are making them appear in the exam in place of the genuine candidate in exchange for a handsome amount, he said.

The director said that these impersonators had already got selected in an exam and continuing their studies, but in greed of some money, they are appearing in place of other students. Similarly, sometimes they get recruited but continue to appear for others in exams.

In every exam centre in the state, biometrics are taken and studentsí documents are manually examined minutely, but still the possibility of impersonation cannot be ruled out. The proposal has been forwarded to the state government for approval.

ESB's post exam post-mortem

-- The number of candidates of particular district getting selected in exam

-- Candidates getting selected from any particular examination centre

-- Candidates choosing particular exam centre in a particular district and getting selected

-- Candidates choosing exam centres very far like 250 to 500 kilometres to appear in exam