MP elections to be fought under Modi & Chouhan, says Sahasrabuddhe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said the upcoming assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh will be contested under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Sahasrabuddhe, who is president of Bharatiya Sanskritik Sambandh Parishad, was addressing media persons at the BJP office here on Friday.

The senior party leader speaking of the nine-year of the Narendra Modi-led government said that various development works , projects and welfare schemes have been launched in the country.

Citing various schemes of the BJP-ruled Centre, he said more than 2.25 crore houses have been built in rural areas under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the country. More than 11 crore toilets have been constructed under Swachh Bharat Mission (rural).

Sahasrabuddhe also released a report on social justice prepared by the Public Policy Research Centre. This report has analyzed every scheme of the Modi government. It also compares the rule of the previous UPA government and the present NDA regime on various fronts.

Before 2014, the rural cleanliness coverage was mere 38.7 percent. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the country became free from open defecation. He said that the prices of gas cylinders have increased due to international factors.