MP Elections: Shivraj May Contest Polls Only From Budhni

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | ANI Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP may issue the fourth list announcing the name of candidates for its strong seats.

The party has so far issued three lists announcing candidates for 79 seats. Out of 79 seats, except for three, the party lost 76 constituencies.

Now, the BJP may declare candidates for those seats where the party is very strong, but the list may also consist of a few seats that it lost.

There are possibilities that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh may contest from Budhni.

Since the BJP fielded veterans from the lost seats, it was believed that Chouhan would contest from one of the constituencies which the party lost in 2018.

Also, there are speculations that Chouhan may be given a ticket from Vidisha.

The question Chouhan posed to the people at a meeting – whether he should contest from Budhni or not – intensified the speculations.

According to sources in the BJP, the party will not change the senior leaders’ constituencies from where they can easily win the election. Since Chouhan has to campaign for the party across the state, the central leadership does not want to change his seat, sources said.

Sources further said the fourth list might consist of the names of a few ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take a decision on the ministers whose position is weak in their constituencies. This will be done according to survey reports.

Will fight polls with people’s consent: Chouhan

When asked about the reasons for his seeking permission from people before fighting the election, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “The people of Madhya Pradesh, the family members of Mama, understand the significance of this question.”

He will fight the election only after taking people’s consent, Chouhan said.

“When I ask people whether I should contest the upcoming election, they say go ahead,” the Chief Minister said, adding that one must have deep feelings to understand it.

Should Modi become PM, Mama CM, asks Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wanted to know from the people of Dindori on Friday whether Mama should become the Chief Minister.

He also wanted to know whether Narendra Modi should become the Prime Minister; and whether the BJP should return to power.

Chouhan wanted to know from the people what sort of government he ran. The audience replied in the affirmative.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)