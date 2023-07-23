MP Elections: AAP To Pick Candidates For All 230 Assembly Seats Soon, Says State Incharge Bhupinder Singh Joon

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Aam Aadmi Party will soon pick candidates for all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly elections are due this year-end, based on surveys, a party leader said on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh AAP incharge Bhupinder Singh Joon said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party would defeat the ruling BJP in the upcoming elections.

"We will fight all 230 seats and emerge victorious in the MP Assembly polls," the AAP MLA from Delhi told reporters here.

He said the process to select candidates for AAP is underway and a list would be released shortly.

"(Winnability) Surveys will be the only yardstick for selecting candidates," Joon added.

'AAP's Parivartan Yatras Getting Huge Response In MP'

He also claimed that AAP's "parivartan" (political change) yatras in MP are getting a huge response.

"People are seeing the AAP as an alternative to the Congress and the BJP, " Joon added.

The AAP will raise issues like erratic power supply, drinking water, education, health, and corruption during the campaign for MP polls, he said.

"Anarchy is prevailing in MP where scams are coming to light every day," he alleged.

'Will Work To Implement Delhi-like Facilities'

Joon expressed confidence that AAP would form the next government in MP.

"After coming to power, we will work to implement Delhi-like facilities in the fields of education, health, power and water supply for people," he added.

In the 2018 Assembly elections in MP, Congress won the maximum 114 seats in the 230-member House, and BJP 109. The BSP won two seats, the SP one, while four seats were bagged by Independent candidates.

The Congress formed a coalition government under Kamal Nath but it collapsed in March 2020 after many MLAs of the Grand Old Party crossed over to BJP, enabling the saffron party to return to power under Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

