MP Elections 2023: With Eyes On Vindhya, Rahul Gandhi To Address Public In Shahdol Tomorrow

Rahul Gandhi | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eyeing the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, scheduled to be held on November 17, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Beohari of Shahdol district on Tuesday. Earlier, Rahul had addressed a public meeting in the backward class dominated area Polayakala under the Jan Akrosh Yatra in Kalapipal assembly constituency of Shajapur district which comes under the Malvanchal region.

Several Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul have already addressed public meetings in key regions of the state like Mahakoshal, Bundelkhand, Gwalior and Malwa. Shahdol falls in the Vindhya region which proved to be a sore spot for the grand old party in the 2018 elections.

Congress won only 6 seats in Vindhya region

Out of 30 seats, Congress could win only six seats. Even the then leader of opposition Ajay Singh had lost from his native assembly constituency Churhat. BJP had won all three seats of Shahdol district. In Sidhi district, Congress was able to win only the Sihawal seat. BJP had won three out of three seats in Singrauli and both seats in Umaria district.

Program schedule

State Congress Media Department Chairman KK Mishra said that Rahul Gandhi will reach Satna at 11:20 am. From here, he and state Congress president Kamal Nath will reach Beohari in Shahdol district at 12:15 pm by helicopter. After addressing the public meeting, they will leave from Beohari at 1:30 pm and reach Satna. From Satna, they will leave for Delhi at 2:20 pm.

On the other hand, Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will come to Mandla on October 12.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)