Viral Video: Union Minister @JM_Scindia gets emotional during an event in #Gwalior, hugs an old woman in mid of his speech#MadhyaPradesh #viralvideo #MPNews pic.twitter.com/sv4r35zewY

Scindia was in the Bhitarwar constituency for an election rally. It was during this visit that a local woman, Kanhaiya Bai, approached him to share her concerns. In the course of their conversation, she became noticeably emotional and began to cry. Scindia initially attempted to console her. However, her tears continued to flow. In response, Scindia embraced her, offering comforting words to console her.

As her emotions intensified, Scindia sat down on the ground with Kanhaiya Bai, attempting to provide solace and lend an empathetic ear during the interaction.

