MP Elections 2023: 'Sankalp Patra Or Nakal Patra,' Kamal Nath Accuses BJP Of Copying Congress' Manifesto

Kamal Nath (L) and Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress accused the ruling BJP of copying its election promises after the saffron party released its much awaited manifesto for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections on Saturday.

State Congress chief called out BJP in a post on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Has BJP issued a ‘Sankalp Patra’ or a ‘Nakal Patra’? Is this BJP or a copy party? They stole all the announcements of Congress.”

The former chief minister further listed some of the announcements made by both the parties. While Congress has promised to give Rs 1.01 lakh under Kanya Vivah Yojana, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan led BJP government in the state will provide Rs 1 lakh. Similarly, the grand old party has announced free education for all the children up to class 12 if it forms government in the state while BJP has announced free education for girls and the poor.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Congress will waive farmer loans, what will you do?'

Nath also posed five questions for incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He asked:

1. Congress is waiving off the loans of farmers, what are you doing?

2. Congress is filling 2 lakh vacant posts, what are you doing?

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

3. Congress is waiving off bills for 100 units of electricity and cutting down cost to half for 200 units, what are you doing?

4. Congress will bring back the old pension scheme for the employees, what will you do?

5. Congress is giving 27 percent reservation to OBCs, what are you giving?

“Shivraj ji, I know that if you have not answered these questions in the last 18 years, then you will not answer them today either. But the people of Madhya Pradesh will give an answer to this trick of yours,” he added.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)